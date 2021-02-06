Quick notes: Feminization | Sputnik-V...

- China drive to make boys more 'manly': The Proposal to Prevent the Feminization of Male Adolescents called on schools to develop particular sports like football. The growing appeal of certain male celebrities meant that many children "did not want to be 'army heroes'" anymore.
Russian vaccine has 92% efficacy: The Sputnik jab uses two slightly different versions of the vaccine for the first and second dose - given 21 days apart.
German study: Trained dogs detect COVID 94% of the time.
- The financialization of America: America used to make things. Today, its principal activity seems to be financial engineering. It was Wall Street engineers who produced the financial crisis of 2008 that triggered the biggest economic slump since the Great Depression. The Federal Reserve is still bailing them out. It has kept interest rates near zero to help the economy recover from the slump and, now, the pandemic. But, low interest rates disproportionately benefit Wall Street, which runs on borrowed money.
- Link tax: New law in Australia would force Google and Facebook to pay domestic media outlets for their content.
- Gautam Sachdev: Staying connected to the Source
- Researchers Uncover 2,000-Year-Old Maya Water Filtration System: The system relied on crystalline quartz and zeolite to create a “molecular sieve” capable of removing harmful microbes, heavy metals and other pollutants. Today, the same minerals are used in modern water filtration systems. “What’s interesting is this system would still be effective today and the Maya discovered it more than 2,000 years ago. When it comes to water management, the Maya were millennia ahead.”
- Natural ingredients: How to make natural garden pesticides.
- Traffic noise impairs songbirds' abilities: The sound of passing cars diminished the birds' ability to find food.
- Exposed: Conspiracies at this scale often get exposed and ultimately it took the hasty tweet of Greta.
