fakenews: "largest protest in human history"?

so says slate as written by some sepoy.
250 million people participated? in what? if people staying at home because there is a general strike can be counted as supporters of the strike, then we have the "largest protest in human history" roughly every month because there are frequent strikes, and we have "1.4 billion people" participating in them, often because they have no choice.
living in kerala, i know that it is dangerous for an average person to venture out when kerala's "strike-of-the-week" is called, because strikers can beat you, attack your vehicle, etc. so you curse and stay at home. that does not mean you agree with the strike.
this is how narratives are built. bring sepoys on, make up stories and then quote each other.
