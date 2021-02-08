Fwd: CSA Webinar: Feb 27th 2021

---------- Forwarded message ---------
From: A Adityanjee <adityancsa@gmail.com>
Date: Sun, Feb 7, 2021 at 5:41 PM
Subject: CSA Webinar: Feb 27th 2021
To: adityancsa <adityancsa@gmail.com>
From: A Adityanjee <adityancsa@gmail.com>
Date: Sun, Feb 7, 2021 at 5:41 PM
Subject: CSA Webinar: Feb 27th 2021
To: adityancsa <adityancsa@gmail.com>
Dear Friends,
Kindly register for our monthly Webinar on "India's Nuclear Doctrine and the Indo-pacific" on Saturday, Feb 27th 2021. Kindly review the flyer attached and register from the link below. The invited speaker is Professor Reshmi Kazi from Jamia Milia University, Nelson Mandela Center for Peace Studies.
https://rebrand.ly/csa27feb21
Best Regards
Dr. Adityan--
Dr. Adityanjee
President
The Council for Strategic Affairs
Mobile: 01-440-503-6692
Twitter @DrThinkTank
No comments:
Post a Comment