Shadow Warrior
A Hindu Nationalist Perspective
Friday, February 26, 2021
BOGU was a standardsteve ballmer (microsoft ex CEO) meme: now china does BOGU to biden
not surprising this is happening to biden-era officials. but sad, nevertheless. it's a clear indication of the esteem in which china holds beijing joe.
also, anybody remember the strip-search of an indian ifs officer, devyani khobragade?
By
nizhal yoddha
-
February 26, 2021
