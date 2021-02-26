Friday, February 26, 2021

BOGU was a standardsteve ballmer (microsoft ex CEO) meme: now china does BOGU to biden



not surprising this is happening to biden-era officials. but sad, nevertheless. it's a clear indication of the esteem in which china holds beijing joe. 

also, anybody remember the strip-search of an indian ifs officer, devyani khobragade? 
By -

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)