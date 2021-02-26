this would be a good time to interest TSMC in a fab in india?

although india is also water-stressed, we do have a long coastline, and desalination may be feasible though expensive. india desperately needs a chip industry and a few fabs. esp now that intel has been beaten at the process level by TSMC and samsung, it's time to look at how they did it, and also, in parallel, encourage a chip design industry in india using either ARM or RISC-V. but there's no substitute for physical fabs in india, esp for defense and other critical application.
there's of course the increasing threat of a shooting war in taiwan as xi goes full monty in the wake of biden feebleness.
1. "very rude of biden to call for a 'china-free' supply chain without including india in the list" --- currently, India has nothing of value to offer.
2. "Beijing recognizes, as the US once did, that basic research cannot be supported entirely by the market and the private sector and instead must be supported by the public. China’s investments have been enormous. By some estimates, China’s government-funded R&D also already exceeds U.S. federal R&D spending".
3. India should explore EDA market -- software tools for chip industry. Use our core strength in software to foray into chip industry
