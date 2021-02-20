pak claims 1 pak soldier = 10 vegetarian indians. now china claims 1 han soldier = 5 indians

see, only 4 of their men died, and one was injured. indian lost 20 men. so 1:5.
that's the gist of the song and dance today.
fact of the matter is that china and xi have "lost face" from the clash, and even more so, after their tactical withdrawal from pangong tso.
1st PLA soldier deaths after they were massacred in vietnam in 1997 (hans have never revealed the toll there).
1st PLA withdrawal from ANY disputed territory, ever!
this means two things 1. india has every right to crow about the above two points.
2. the 'inscrutable chinese' have some plan up their sleeve, and will surreptitiously somehow reoccupy the heights, esp kailash range, the giving up of which is a very dicey move by india. if they could do a tactical retreat so rapidly, it means they have the logistics in place to do a blitzkrieg with all those tanks coming roaring back.
i think just as the chinese do, india should ignore the agreements made with china, and hang on to its territorial gains esp on the kailash range overlooking the big han encampment at moldo.
