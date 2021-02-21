Sunday, February 21, 2021

translation: question: why aren't more indians dying of covid?

answer: because of indian exceptionalism


firewalled, and i don't have access to the article, but this has been a consistent question in the west for a year. it's almost like they are DISAPPOINTED that indians aren't dying like flies. 

you think they are?

you bet. #deepstate and #bigpharma are. 

btw, patanjall's ayurvedic covid cure now has had a successful WHO certified clinical trial unless i am mistaken. do we hear a peep about this anywhere? of course not. 

