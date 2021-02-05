Friday, February 05, 2021

chances are twitterindia will go dark; my alternatives

i have been disengaging from twitter for a while, and now i think what i've been suggesting for some time is going to happen: its IP address will be blocked, and its license suspended. clear violations of indian law, and shutting twitter down would be "kill the chicken to scare the monkey", ie deter facebook, google, amazon, etc. 

i will continue to post at 



and probably activate dormant accounts on facebook and instagram. and maybe start a new reddit account. 

