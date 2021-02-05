chances are twitterindia will go dark; my alternatives

i have been disengaging from twitter for a while, and now i think what i've been suggesting for some time is going to happen: its IP address will be blocked, and its license suspended. clear violations of indian law, and shutting twitter down would be "kill the chicken to scare the monkey", ie deter facebook, google, amazon, etc.
i will continue to post at
rajeev2004.blogspot.com on blogger
rajeevsrinivasan.substack.com on substack
and probably activate dormant accounts on facebook and instagram. and maybe start a new reddit account.
