Monday, February 22, 2021
worth remembering: india IS rapidly reducing the number of desperately poor people
nigeria and congo have more really poor people than india does now, according to projections from
https://www.brookings.edu/blog/future-development/2018/06/19/the-start-of-a-new-poverty-narrative/
this graph suggests a remarkable achievement.
By
nizhal yoddha
-
February 22, 2021
