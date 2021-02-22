Monday, February 22, 2021

worth remembering: india IS rapidly reducing the number of desperately poor people


nigeria and congo have more really poor people than india does now, according to projections from https://www.brookings.edu/blog/future-development/2018/06/19/the-start-of-a-new-poverty-narrative/

this graph suggests a remarkable achievement. 
