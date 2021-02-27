this is such vile propaganda! goal: destroy the indian family

quite possibly the biggest social problem in the US is that the family has been destroyed by generations of poor policy. some large percentage of families are headed by single-parent women, struggling to earn money, often working multiple low-paying jobs, and obviously unable to do much for their children. this leads to alienated, often criminal, riot-prone youth. they go to jail, esp if they are black, and the cycle begins afresh: absentee fathers, single mothers.
rinse, repeat.
without being sexist, indian women do a fantastic job of keeping their families together and imparting values to their children.
wait, shouldn't that be the 'liberal' position?
no, of course not, because alienation and atomization produces brainwashable and convertable youths. exhibit a: disha ravi.
