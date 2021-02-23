Shadow Warrior
A Hindu Nationalist Perspective
Tuesday, February 23, 2021
Sen. Graham says Kamala Harris could be impeached if GOP takes over the House
https://nypost.com/2021/02/14/sen-graham-says-kamala-harris-could-be-impeached-if-gop-takes-over-the-house/
All of a sudden, I like this guy ❤️. I have always thought of him as a... difficult fellow, but this is a good thought 😁
By
nizhal yoddha
-
February 23, 2021
