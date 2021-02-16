Tuesday, February 16, 2021

the real climate warrior: padmasri thimmakka, aged 100+

not greta/mia/rihanna, not woke sjw like disha ravi or nikita jacob, certainly not the stubble burners of punjab.https://swarajyamag.com/blogs/thimmakka-and-chikkanna-they-raised-trees-to-fill-a-personal-void

saalamaruda thimmakka ("thimmaka of the avenue of trees") nurtured 100s of trees, creating a 5km long oasis of greenery along with her late husband. they didn't have children; instead, they nurtured these trees as though they were their children. 


