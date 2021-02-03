faithful retainer kaushik wishes nehru dynasty were still in charge

he identifies who will develop, which emphatically doesn't include india. he has several snide remarks about how india cannot, will not, develop. of course, how can it, without the nehru dynasty at the helm, which perpetuated the Nehruvian Rate of Growth of 2-3% for 60 years, which south korea etc roared ahead at 7-8%? (sarcasm alert)
also see: https://www.rediff.com/news/2004/jan/14rajeev.htm on the nehruvian penalty and
https://m.rediff.com/news/1999/sep/17rajeev.htm on how nehru made mistake after mistake
No comments:
Post a Comment