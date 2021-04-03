to all those kvetching about india slowing vaccine exports, go buy from china or the US!

there is a full court press now to SHAME india into releasing more units of astrazeneca because the EU needs it, and the UK won't give up its units. this is complete nonsense, and we should simply say, "buzz off".
chinese vaccines are dicey. but go ahead and buy them, why don't you? also, they're not giving them away for free.
america is hoarding 30m units vaccines, and not exporting any, including astra zeneca it hasn't even approved.
india gave away a lot of units for free. but now india needs it for domestic consumption.
the UK is using its ENTIRE supply locally.
tough. deal with it.
btw, this is the consequence of single supplier dependency. diversify get the US and chin and the UK to contribute to COVAX initiative. why is it only indias problem?
as i said re the suez issue, autarky is good. don't depend on others. https://rajeevsrinivasan.substack.com/p/episode-21-suez-de-globalization
