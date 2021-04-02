Shadow Warrior
A Hindu Nationalist Perspective
Friday, April 02, 2021
the short happy life of a pakistani 'thaw' towards india.
that was quick. i guess the kite flying didn't work as india didn't take the bait, to mix metaphors wildly.
https://www.seattletimes.com/business/pakistan-cancels-decision-about-allowing-trade-with-india/
