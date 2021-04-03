If Europe Shifts to the Right, Then What Will Atlanticists Do?

The powerful Atlanticist lobby in the US have deftly made use of horse-trading with assorted Leftist lobbies in the country to cobble together their coalition of special interests, which now rules the US govt unopposed. Having done all this to protect their beloved European motherlands from "evil Trump" and his threats to make them pay their full dues as NATO members, what if they now faced a new betrayal? What if their beloved European motherlands themselves decided to shift to the right? Given how deeply in bed the Atlanticists are with the American Left, this could put them in a very uncomfortable and even untenable position.
