Fauci dismisses Redfield's comment on lab origin of wuhan virus

i am reminded of "milady doth protest too much". fauci fails the 'smell test': he said, eg. "don't wear masks", "HCQ is no good, remdesivir is good". and somehow he's considered an infallible oracle.
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9408781/Dr-Fauci-dismisses-ex-CDC-Director-Dr-Redfields-belief-COVID-leaked-Wuhan-lab.html
i have had my suspicion that there is a large conspiracy which, in the end, is about the depopulation of certain 'surplus' populations.
the wuhan virus seems to affect some ethnic populations more than others. eg east asia was hardly affected. in the US and UK, whites seem less vulnerable. of course there could be many reasons, but is it engineered to be so? see the stats in the US:
