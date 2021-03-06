the #jamestraub #foreignpolicy magazine illusion and what's behind it

Said James Traub, apparently a columnist for FP magazine: "I have been living in, visiting, and writing about India for 45 years, it is shocking to think that a country I always regarded as almost helplessly democratic, barely governable, avowedly secular, is now firmly under d thumb of a Hindu nationalist regime."
I, a columnist for Rediff and Swarajya, can truthfully counter with: ""I have been living in, visiting and writing about the US for 43 years, and it is truly shocking to me that a country that I always regarded as a beacon of democracy turned into a banana republic, with a stolen election in 2020 and a pathetically funny and incompetent process for resolving disenfranchisement and fake-vote issues, with free speech canceled, riots at the drop of a hat, and now firmly under the thumb of a leftist regime that capitulates to both Isamism and Chinese communism."
Let us remember that James Traub has been doing this for a long time.
This 'liberal' has been at it for a long, reflecting the increasing demonization of India:
Is Modi's India Safe for Muslims? https://foreignpolicy.com/2015/06/26/narendra-modi-india-safe-for-muslims-hindu-nationalism-bjp-rss/?utm_content=buffer8e857&utm_medium=social&utm_source=twitter.com&utm_campaign=buffer
Why Narendra Modi's new foreign policy won't make Washington happy https://foreignpolicy.com/2014/05/23/faster-stronger-worse/
We need a dictator with a gun and a hoover https://foreignpolicy.com/2014/04/18/we-need-a-dictator-with-a-gun-and-a-hoover/
And the piece de resistance:The End of the Gandhis - Can Rahul run India? Can anybody? https://foreignpolicy.com/2013/04/29/the-end-of-the-gandhis/#.UYCzdJigUBQ.twitter
now you get the picture. this man is shilling for #deepstate's "embedded assets", the italians.
