Quick notes: De-Google | Tamarind detox...

- /e/ OS: Android phones stripped of Google services: Now you can buy smartphone with /e/ OS in the US and Canada
- Presumptive denial: U.S. panel recommends export 'choke points' to prevent Chinese dominance in semiconductors
- Tech Independence: China expected to match or exceed U.S. annual R&D spend of around 3% of GDP. More will be allocated to state-funded research, with China’s Science and Technology Ministry announcing priority areas such as hydrogen energy, electric vehicles and supercomputing.
- Beijing’s weapons programmes funded by British taxpayer: Top British scientists helped China develop nuclear weapons tech. Chinese Academy of Engineering Physics is looking to expand “its international presence in order to attract leading talent to assist China’s development of nuclear weapons.”
- Reuters: Chinese state hackers target Indian vaccine makers SII, Bharat Biotech, says security firm
- Thinning out Uighur population: China's policy of transferring hundreds of thousands of Uighurs and other ethnic minorities in Xinjiang to new jobs often far from home is leading to a thinning out of their populations. Uprooting them and relocating them in other Chinese provinces "reduces Uighur population density." . . . . . When Hans clash with Khans, should we take sides?
- Detoxing Fluoride With Tamarind: Fluoride toxicity has been related to IQ deficiencies. The organs mostly affected by fluoride include the brain, thyroid, parathyroid and adrenal glands, and the pineal gland. The Pineal Gland, considered by some as our third-eye-chakra, produces Melatonin, the hormone responsible for regulating our sleep cycles , as well as controlling the timing and release of female reproductive hormones. It is also responsible for our muscle development. Tamarind helps purge fluoride from our system.
- Research, not rote learning: Rethink approach to teaching science. Make it about passion not compulsion. Focus on Innovation in order to be truly #Atmanirbhar.
Thursday, March 04, 2021
Quick notes: De-Google | Tamarind detox...
