Shadow Warrior
A Hindu Nationalist Perspective
Saturday, March 20, 2021
youngest ashoka chakra recipient in the history of the indian army
captain r harshan of trivandrum. rakta-sakshi at 26. this is the day he was killed in action.
his father shri radhakrishnan nair received the award for him.
By
nizhal yoddha
-
March 20, 2021
Email This
BlogThis!
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Share to Pinterest
No comments:
Post a Comment
Older Post
Home
Subscribe to:
Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment