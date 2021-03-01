Monday, March 01, 2021

Fwd: Today's WorldView: Biden’s Saudi Arabia problem

awkward.

while saudi arabia's clout has diminished with the rise of US shale oil, it was saudi nudging that got several arab states to make peace with israel.

now biden wants to hang out both MbS and israel out to dry. 

and who benefits from this? 

yes, iran. 

and china. 

nice work, liberals. #deepstate is in a quandary. biden has to do a Uturn or else one of the biggest buyers of US weapons will be buying from... where else? china! 

there goes the middle east! 😥

Biden's Saudi Arabia problem

President Biden at the White House on Feb. 27. (Joshua Roberts/Reuters)

President Biden at the White House on Feb. 27. (Joshua Roberts/Reuters)

In the early stages of his candidacy, President Biden was emphatic. Under his administration, Saudi officials implicated in the operation that led to the grisly death of dissident Jamal Khashoggi should "pay the price," Biden said during a Democratic debate, adding that his government would "make them in fact the pariah that they are." This wasn't just a barbed jab at a particular coterie of Saudi elites, most prominently Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. Biden said he found "very little social redeeming value" in the Saudi government, a longtime U.S. ally, as a whole.

