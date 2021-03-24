- Atmanirbhar America: U.S. Senate mulls $30 billion in funding to boost chipmaking sector.. The semiconductor industry has been pushing for an investment tax credit for spending on semiconductor tools.
-
Coolies get lectures: U.S. Defence Secretary raises human rights concerns with Jaishankar
China treats US as dogs.— Sankrant Sanu सानु संक्रान्त ਸੰਕ੍ਰਾਂਤ ਸਾਨੁ (@sankrant) March 20, 2021
US treats India as dogs. Because “English Advantage”—this is how one treats ones coolies.
There is a global hierarchy. https://t.co/nd2ZrgFrUi
-
Covaxin more effective against variants: Some experts suspect Covaxin could be more effective against variants since it combats the whole body of a virus instead of the "spike-protein" tip.
'Rarely does one see such commitment.': Bharat Biotech's Krishna Ella wins Covaxin fight. . 'He came back from the US only to work for his country.'. . 'He has invested his fortunes to build this company and is married to his work.'
AstraZeneca: German team discovers thrombosis trigger.
- 'Brick on Wheels' - A machine that can produce 12 thousand bricks in one hour
- 1,100 megawatts: Pakistan's China-built nuclear reactor starts operation
- BIG-IP: Hackers are exploiting a server vulnerability with a severity of 9.8 out of 10. As if the mass-exploitation of Microsoft Exchange servers wasn't enough, the vulnerability this time is in BIG-IP, a line of server appliances sold by F5 Networks
- The Mahavakyas: That Reality is remote is a misconception. It is removed by the instruction that it is within one’s own self.
Wednesday, March 24, 2021
Quick notes: Atmanirbhar America | Krishna Ella...
