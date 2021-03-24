Wednesday, March 24, 2021

Quick notes: Atmanirbhar America | Krishna Ella...

  • Atmanirbhar America: U.S. Senate mulls $30 billion in funding to boost chipmaking sector.. The semiconductor industry has been pushing for an investment tax credit for spending on semiconductor tools.


  • Coolies get lectures: U.S. Defence Secretary raises human rights concerns with Jaishankar


  • Covaxin more effective against variants: Some experts suspect Covaxin could be more effective against variants since it combats the whole body of a virus instead of the "spike-protein" tip.

    'Rarely does one see such commitment.': Bharat Biotech's Krishna Ella wins Covaxin fight. . 'He came back from the US only to work for his country.'. . 'He has invested his fortunes to build this company and is married to his work.'

    AstraZeneca: German team discovers thrombosis trigger.


  • 'Brick on Wheels' - A machine that can produce 12 thousand bricks in one hour



  • 1,100 megawatts: Pakistan's China-built nuclear reactor starts operation


  • BIG-IP: Hackers are exploiting a server vulnerability with a severity of 9.8 out of 10. As if the mass-exploitation of Microsoft Exchange servers wasn't enough, the vulnerability this time is in BIG-IP, a line of server appliances sold by F5 Networks


  • The Mahavakyas: That Reality is remote is a misconception. It is removed by the instruction that it is within one’s own self.


