Shadow Warrior
A Hindu Nationalist Perspective
Monday, March 22, 2021
this is a very dubious site, but i like the headline: onanism on a large scale
i'm reminded of dorothy parker, who named her parrot onan, "because he spills his seed".
https://globalnews.ca/news/7692995/moon-ark-sperm-seeds-eggs-space/
By
nizhal yoddha
-
March 22, 2021
