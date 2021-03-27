narrative: casually 'awarding' indian cuisine to sri lanka, or even better, jews or christians

where do i begin?
even the words appam and idiyappam are malayalam words. i doubt if 'idi' means anything in sinhalese.
it's a kerala specialty, both appam and idiyappam. if jews or christians brought these to kerala '2000 years ago', why don't you call them INDIAN dishes, no SRI LANKAN? coz no jew or christian is claimed to have gone to sri lanka '2000 years' ago. so it couldn't be that they are sri lankan dishes.
secondly, christians came to India only around 345CE, led by a refugee named Thomas of canaan. any other date is pure bunkum, 'truth by repeated assertion'. the sainted saint thomas DID NOT COME TO INDIA. he died in ortona, Italy. clever portuguese in the 15th century conflated thomas of canaan with the sainted guy.
thirdly, there is a totally opposite legend, that says sri lankans from 'eelam' (eezham) migrated to kerala (presumably bringing their cuisine with them). thus the 'eelava' or 'ezhava' community, which is the largest hindu community in kerala, which has a belief that it was a Buddhist community that was downgraded to OBC some few centuries back.
kerala's 'syrian christians' have very little to do with syria. 80% of them are ezhavas converted in the 19th century. and cunningly, ezhava cuisine has now become 'syrian christian cuisine'! amazing narratives.
white guys writing for a commie Chinese paper casually recycling manufactured mythologies!
this is like joseph needham casually awarded much of indian science and tech to china.
No comments:
Post a Comment