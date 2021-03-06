the dangers from AI for india

a powerful interview of rajiv malhotra by madhu kishwar, based on his latest book. he makes the point that india is quite likely to lose the AI war, and as a result be balkanized, and civilizationally wiped out.
there are two more episodes to this interview. i have only listened to the first.
it is good to look at the worst case scenario. as andy grove said, "only the paranoid survive". but the point is that in the guns vs butter scenario, we have always chosen the butter. unfortunately, the guys with the guns, first the muslims, and then the christians, came with their guns, and took our butter away.
now the chinese have a good chance of doing the same to us.
the americans are already doing this to us, by stealing our data and manipulating our emotions.
it is a very scary scenario.
i can't say i am very surprised. i had written about this as an existential threat to the country, way back in 2018. it is fairly visible to anybody with a background in software that we are utter nobodies in that world, especially in AI/ML and related technologies. this is what i said then. of course malhotra provides a lot more depth and research to the argument, and he's been thinking about this for five years, he says. note that i am not trying to claim credit or priority, i'm sure many have seen this danger, and malhotra is articulating it very well. he also says the powers that be have not paid attention; and that must be true. this is a rather subtle threat, a bit removed from those who are fighting last century's battles all over again.
No comments:
Post a Comment