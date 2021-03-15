Shadow Warrior
A Hindu Nationalist Perspective
Monday, March 15, 2021
YAHJ: yet another vaccine hit job by a sepoy, a new one named alia allana
translation: india should not use covaxin. buy pfizer's expensive, scary new mRNA product with potentially serious long-term side-effects.
https://www.nytimes.com/2021/03/15/opinion/india-covid-vaccine.html?campaign_id=39&emc=edit_ty_20210315&instance_id=28067&nl=opinion-today®i_id=94446732&segment_id=53429&te=1&user_id=16719e56ee91f8da2df1655b2262edff
By
nizhal yoddha
-
March 15, 2021
Email This
BlogThis!
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Share to Pinterest
No comments:
Post a Comment
Older Post
Home
Subscribe to:
Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment