Shadow Warrior
A Hindu Nationalist Perspective
Sunday, March 14, 2021
comprehensive US report on competition in digital markets ie #BigTech
https://judiciary.house.gov/uploadedfiles/competition_in_digital_markets.pdf
h/t glenn greenwald.
may be useful in terms of indian attempts to rein in Big Tech.
By
nizhal yoddha
-
March 14, 2021
Email This
BlogThis!
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Share to Pinterest
No comments:
Post a Comment
Newer Post
Older Post
Home
Subscribe to:
Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment