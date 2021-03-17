Wednesday, March 17, 2021

On the quad. India is the front line state.

https://asia.nikkei.com/Politics/International-relations/Indo-Pacific/The-Quad-comes-of-age-In-pictures

As they say about breakfast of ham and eggs. The pig is deeply committed. The chicken is only mildly involved. 😁
