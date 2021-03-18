Shadow Warrior
A Hindu Nationalist Perspective
Thursday, March 18, 2021
trinidad and tobago's romila thapar, irfan habib, yogendra yadav and kavitha krishnan combined
https://newsday.co.tt/2021/03/17/bernard-yawching-defends-book-accusing-unc-hindus-of-racist-agenda/
in other words, motivated humbug from someone who's well compensated for bigotry, racism and lies.
By
nizhal yoddha
-
March 18, 2021
Email This
BlogThis!
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Share to Pinterest
No comments:
Post a Comment
Older Post
Home
Subscribe to:
Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment