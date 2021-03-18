Thursday, March 18, 2021

trinidad and tobago's romila thapar, irfan habib, yogendra yadav and kavitha krishnan combined

https://newsday.co.tt/2021/03/17/bernard-yawching-defends-book-accusing-unc-hindus-of-racist-agenda/

in other words, motivated humbug from someone who's well compensated for bigotry, racism and lies.
By -

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)