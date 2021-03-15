Shadow Warrior
A Hindu Nationalist Perspective
Monday, March 15, 2021
anybody calling for 'justice for patsy stevenson' as they did for seditious 'disha ravi'?
guess not.
patsy stevenson was the redhead brutalized by police during the sarah everard vigil.
but the outrage is always selective.
the same characters who were howling for disha ravi are thunderously silent now. why?
https://www.mylondon.news/news/south-london-news/woman-pinned-down-viral-picture-20145094
By
nizhal yoddha
-
March 15, 2021
Email This
BlogThis!
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Share to Pinterest
No comments:
Post a Comment
Newer Post
Older Post
Home
Subscribe to:
Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment