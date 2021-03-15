Monday, March 15, 2021

anybody calling for 'justice for patsy stevenson' as they did for seditious 'disha ravi'?

guess not. 

patsy stevenson was the redhead brutalized by police during the sarah everard vigil. 

but the outrage is always selective. 

the same characters who were howling for disha ravi are thunderously silent now. why?

