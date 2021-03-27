Quick notes: TSMC | Vegan wonders...

-
TSMC: “Twenty years ago there were 20 foundries, and now the most cutting-edge stuff is sitting on a single campus in Taiwan.” How a Taiwanese chipmaker became a linchpin of the global economy.
Since every new node of process technology requires more challenging development and bigger investment in new production capacity, other chipmakers have over the years started focusing on design and left production to dedicated foundries such as TSMC. The Pentagon has been quietly pressing for the US to invest more in advanced chipmaking so that its weapons are not dependent on foreign manufacturers.
- Making honey without bees and milk without cows: Tailoring the micro-organism carefully and choosing the right feed stocks for fermentation, it's possible to create anything from honey, to egg whites, to milk. "It is molecularly identical, so it should be the same".
- Salami Slicing: China silent on further disengagement at other points. . . . . Threat remains.
- Transport model: Gadkari's unfortunate obsession with aping American transport model.
- Heat wave: Deadly heat waves will be common in South Asia, even at 1.5 degrees of warming. A wet bulb temperature of 32 degrees Celsius (89.6F) is considered to be the point when labor becomes unsafe, and 35C is the limit to human survivability—when the body can no longer cool itself.
- Jaguar I-Pace launches in India: Costs twice as much as a Tesla Model-3. Indian govt would need to address the country's dirty power grid, which would increase the carbon footprint of EVs plugged into it.
- Getting stale already: Y Combinator's new batch features its largest group of Indian startups
- North India needs this fix:
- Secrets for practioners of Meditation:
Samosaji striving hard for the right going by the quotes he sticks in his office to inspire himhttps://t.co/Ybc8qVcmBy— Spatel (@Rjrasva) March 20, 2021
People living in neo synthetic cities such as:— Universal Religious FreeD00m (@by2kaafi) March 22, 2021
Gurgaon/Gurugram
NCR
Noida
& the ilk
must try to get temples (small, functional, accessible) built in at least every other street. https://t.co/59avHvgHpx
No comments:
Post a Comment