Shadow Warrior
A Hindu Nationalist Perspective
Sunday, March 14, 2021
See the difference between Rashmi Samant and Disha Ravi?
The former was lynched for being a Hindu. The latter, who did criminal sedition, was rescued by the same lynch mob.
Here's why.
https://medium.com/swlh/in-the-name-of-justice-hindu-american-youth-social-media-and-the-woke-thought-police-9c4244746130
By
nizhal yoddha
-
March 14, 2021
