global vibrancy of AI efforts

india doesn't look too bad, but i fear that most of the AI work being done in india is for foreigners such as google labs or microsoft labs. the indices for india are skewed in other ways too. https://aiindex.stanford.edu/vibrancy/
sanjay, mohandas, and other early stage investors, please note.
bottom line, india is really nowhere in AI. this could be an existential problem unless we get serious about it. rajiv malhotra has been sounding the alarm in his new book.
also, here's the full stanford report on AI 2021. https://aiindex.stanford.edu/report/
