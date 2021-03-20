Saturday, March 20, 2021

Space Transformation: ISRO to Spin Off Space Assets into NSIL

ISRO will spin off its space assets, including satellites & launch vehicles, into New Space India Limited (NSIL), recently created as a replacement for the now defunct Antrix Corporation:





Another entity called INSPACe (Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre) will help to cultivate a private sector space industry, assisting Indian startups & companies in licensing useful technologies from ISRO, and in accessing ISRO's facilities for use in developing their own technology.


With NSIL and private companies taking over the operation of satellites, and even launch operations, this will free up ISRO to return to its core roots as a developer of launch vehicles & spacecraft, to help push India's technological envelope further.

Hopefully, ISRO can then make a beeline towards reusable launch vehicle technology, since that's where the rest of the world is now shifting.
By -

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)