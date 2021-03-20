Space Transformation: ISRO to Spin Off Space Assets into NSIL

ISRO will spin off its space assets, including satellites & launch vehicles, into New Space India Limited (NSIL), recently created as a replacement for the now defunct Antrix Corporation:
https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/india/nsil-to-invest-rs-10k-cr-over-5yrs-in-talks-to-acquire-isros-sat-fleet/articleshow/81464919.cms
https://www.newindianexpress.com/nation/2021/mar/12/isros-commercial-arm-nsil-to-invest-rs-10000-crore-in-five-years-looking-to-make-pslv-2275748.html
Another entity called INSPACe (Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre) will help to cultivate a private sector space industry, assisting Indian startups & companies in licensing useful technologies from ISRO, and in accessing ISRO's facilities for use in developing their own technology.
https://www.firstpost.com/tech/science/isro-plans-to-gradually-offload-most-activities-via-nsil-inspace-to-industry-focus-on-advanced-research-9420701.html
With NSIL and private companies taking over the operation of satellites, and even launch operations, this will free up ISRO to return to its core roots as a developer of launch vehicles & spacecraft, to help push India's technological envelope further.
Hopefully, ISRO can then make a beeline towards reusable launch vehicle technology, since that's where the rest of the world is now shifting.
