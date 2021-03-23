covishield interim efficacy data being contested by fauci's entity

astrazeneca and oxford seem to have screwed up their trials in the US as well as elsewhere. brahma chellaney pointed out that they have not released the results of their small bridge trial in india (let us remember a volunteer in chennai sued for 5 crores because of serious side effects, and serum instituted counter-sued him for 100 crores, but that's the last we heard about it).
https://www.nytimes.com/live/2021/03/22/world/covid-vaccine-coronavirus-cases?campaign_id=60&emc=edit_na_20210323&instance_id=0&nl=breaking-news&ref=cta®i_id=94446732&segment_id=53979&user_id=16719e56ee91f8da2df1655b2262edff#us-health-officials-question-results-from-astrazenecas-vaccine-trial-hours-after-theyre-released
