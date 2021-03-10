Water war coming

Brahma Chellaney (@Chellaney) tweeted at 1:39 PM on Wed, Mar 10, 2021:
The dams China is planning on River Yarlung Tsangpo (Brahmaputra) just before it enters India will have "a combined [electricity] generating capacity of 60 gigawatts, or almost three times that of the Three Gorges Dam," the world's biggest. via @kinlinglo https://t.co/eObQZvfxy0
(https://twitter.com/Chellaney/status/1369561029462560771?s=03)
