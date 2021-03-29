Monday, March 29, 2021

Biden as Dhritarashtra, Kamala as Gandhari

Biden has become a Dhritarashtra, with Kamala as his Gandhari.
Under their blind gaze, all of their Kauravas are running amok.

Dinesh D'Souza wonders who's really running the world's most powerful "democracy":

