my indiafacts piece on the sinister plans the west may have for india

A Hindu Nationalist Perspective
Was watching a documentary on Sikhs - Under the Turban. It's quite obvious that Brits still nurture a desire to break them from India. They have an annual military ceremony honoring the Sikh fighters of British India. No such felicitation for the other 75% non-Sikh Indian soldiers in the British Army.
Post a Comment
1 comment:
Was watching a documentary on Sikhs - Under the Turban. It's quite obvious that Brits still nurture a desire to break them from India. They have an annual military ceremony honoring the Sikh fighters of British India. No such felicitation for the other 75% non-Sikh Indian soldiers in the British Army.
Post a Comment