in the mote v. beam dept 2: leslie udwin will make BBC film 'Britain's Daughter' on sarah everard. no? ok.

poor sarah everard, 33 years old, was murdered (apparently by a police officer) while walking home in london. https://www.bbc.com/news/uk-56384600. yeah, soul-searching. you can also soul-search about the millions you murdered in india in cold blood, starving them to death.
i suppose the very woke and very distressed leslie udwin (born in israel, lived in south africa, now british) will surely make a heartbreaking BBC documentary called 'Britain's Daughter' about the patriarchy and religious/cultural problems of white christian britain that made sarah's murder inevitable?
no? i guess not. finger-pointing and religion-shaming is reserved strictly for hindus.
there's an obvious agenda.
here's my take on leslie's ugly saga from 2015. https://www.firstpost.com/india/us-deep-state-indias-daughter-india-now-part-new-axis-evil-2152087.html
and this leslie (the equivalent of scumbags like india's 'eminent' historians) got her 15 min of fame.
ps. i am not trivializing sarah's death or using it to score debating points. i am merely looking at the media reaction, which is, not surprisingly, to defend little britain, which is the paragon of all virtue in the anglosphere self-definition.
in india, on the contrary, the media reaction (local and global) was intended to excoriate modi and add to the narrative of 'hindu fascism!', 'majoritarianism!' etc, etc.
