Shadow Warrior
A Hindu Nationalist Perspective
Friday, March 05, 2021
BigTech and social media need to be reined in. is GoI doing enough?
my piece for the india foundation's blog 'chintan'
https://chintan.indiafoundation.in/articles/the-international-push-to-make-social-media-accountable/
By
nizhal yoddha
-
March 05, 2021
Email This
BlogThis!
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Share to Pinterest
No comments:
Post a Comment
Older Post
Home
Subscribe to:
Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment