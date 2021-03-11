Quick notes: Cyberwar | Linear generators...

-
Did China just wake us up to cyberwar? “Our defensive preparedness is almost non-existent. When Kudankulam happened, it was not the govt that went out to find who was behind it. It was a bunch of private hackers who did. Whatever capability exists in India is mostly outside the govt”.... As for offensive cyberwar capabilities, “If you can’t even defend your own networks and assets, what offensive capabilities are you likely to have”.
India still groping in the dark: At least one connection opened by Chinese state-sponsored hackers into the network system of an Indian port was still active. “There is a need to guard smaller companies that are part of the grid. Because if one is hacked, entire systems can be compromised.”
-
Chinese cyberattack on Microsoft morphs into global crisis: The Chinese initially targeted high value intelligence targets in the U.S, but it has changed since. “They went to town and started doing mass exploitation -- indiscriminate attacks compromising exchange servers, literally around the world, with no regard to purpose or size or industry.”
Chinese hackers targeted SolarWinds customers in parallel with Russian op.
China building offensive, aggressive military: top US Pacific commander.
- Linear Generators: Mainspring Energy has been at work on a novel "linear generator" that it says can provide on-site electricity with lower emissions than fossil-fueled engines and microturbines, and greater flexibility than fuel cells
- Sweden's Scania admits to bribing officials in India: Scania paid bribes to win bus contracts in India in seven different states between 2013 and 2016
- India is the capital of the groundwater crisis of the world:
- Bandish in Raag Hameer: Ustad Shahid Parvez Khan | Hafeez Ahmed (Tabla)
- Malaysia: Friendly and tolerant country where its three major ethnic communities live in harmony. . . . true?
This figure shows how India is the capital of the groundwater crisis of the world.— Groundwater Resources of India (@IndHydrogeology) February 28, 2021
More than 1 meter/year declines in many areas. We need to talk more about this. #Retweet pic.twitter.com/dfsCt97TIp
No comments:
Post a Comment