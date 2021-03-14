in the mote vs. beam dept, dear @jamestraub1 pontificates in @foreignpolicy

There was an article in Foreign Policy magazine by one James Traub, apparently one of their regular columnists. Says he, "I have been living in, visiting, and writing about India for 45 years, it is shocking to think that a country I always regarded as almost helplessly democratic, barely governable, avowedly secular, is now firmly under the thumb of a Hindu nationalist regime"
I have news for Traub: "I have been living in, visiting and writing about the US for 43 years, and it is truly shocking to me that a country that I always regarded as a beacon of democracy turned into a banana republic, with a stolen election in 2020 and a pathetically funny process for resolving disenfranchisement and voter-fraud issues, with free speech firmly canceled, riots at the drop of a hat, and now under the thumb of a leftist regime that capitulates to both Isamism and Chinese communism."
Fix your own, what must be called a 'democracy' for lack of a better term, first, Traub. Then pontificate on others.
nb. in case you are not aware of mote vs. beam in traub's christian scripture, here's the source:
