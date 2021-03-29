Biden Flunky Blocks US Senator Ted Cruz from Filming Detention Camps

When US Senator Ted Cruz attempted to visit a migrant detention facility to get evidence on the poor conditions of detained children there, the Biden administration ordered its people to block access to the senator:
So much for America's much-vaunted constitutional separation of powers.
Apparently, during the pandemic, the Biden Whitehouse has accorded itself Emergency-like dictatorial powers. While family gatherings at home can include no more than a half-dozen family members, the detention of alien migrant children can pack untold numbers of them together without any vaccination.
Next time Americans give lectures to us on human rights, we can always hold up the mirror to them.
