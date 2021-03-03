Shadow Warrior
A Hindu Nationalist Perspective
Wednesday, March 03, 2021
how rashmi sawant was hounded out of oxford SU via #hinduhatred
https://vamseejuluri.medium.com/today-in-hinduphobia-march-2-2021-rashmi-of-udupi-versus-the-racists-and-hindu-haters-of-oxford-c443c68f699b
coming soon to a university near you, if it hasn't already.
it's "yellow peril" deja vu all over again.
By
nizhal yoddha
-
March 03, 2021
