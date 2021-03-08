on women's day, where does patriarchy come from?

look no further. it's from the stinkin' deserts of west asia.
the etymology of 'woman' is old english 'wif+man', ie wife of man, thus subservient, also see the myth of eve as made from adam's rib. then there's the ratio of women's wages vs. men's wages. it has persistently remained at some 70% in the west despite all the women's lib (unless i am mistaken). this has not budged since biblical times. a woman's wage is 30 shekels to a mans' wage of 50 shekels, ie 60% (bible, leviticus 27:1-4).
the etymology of 'aurat' is arabic 'awrat' meaning 'defective, nude, genitalia, that which must be covered up'.
speaks volumes about patriarchy.
No comments:
Post a Comment