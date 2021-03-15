Quick notes: Cyber frontline | Server chips...

- Sino-Pak axis on Cyber warfare: There is evidence to believe that China is assisting Pakistani hackers in their campaigns against India, notably including an operation intended to steal sensitive data from the Indian military and plant malware on Indian defense systems launched in 2019.
- 256-core server chips from Chinese Academy of Engineering: Switching from MIPS to RISC-V should not be too challenging given the architectural similarities. Meanwhile, the adoption of RISC-V means that Loongson's upcoming processors will be supported by a broad ecosystem of software and hardware, something that will inevitably make them more competitive.
- Wannabe East India Companies: India’s move to deter digital monopolies may hit Amazon, Walmart
- Facebook + Google versus the news industry: Lobbyists for Facebook and Google threw their weight against new U.S. legislation to allow news publishers to negotiate collectively against tech companies over revenue sharing. The bills come not long after Facebook battled with Australia over news content.
- Gardening in hot summers: How to successfully grow a garden in HOT climates
- Boarding Schools for India’s Outcasts: "We used to produce about six doctors a year [from graduates]. This year we have produced 189".
- Toxic city: Hyderabad home to multiple contaminated sites
- US Army takes to Yoga: Why the Army is teaching Yoga to new recruits
