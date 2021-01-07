violence in the US: nothing to feel schedenfreude about

imagine the level of violence if trump had been deemed the winner! compared to that, whatever happened in the US capitol was pretty mild. i was on a tv show with some commie bigwigs a while ago, and i had to remind them of this: when the lefties rioted (antifa and black lives matter set the place on fire).
i think this is very bad for the US, bad for india (because this is template they will unleash here as well, and trump all things considered was actually pretty good for us), and good for china. all in all, not good.
on the other hand, i think the so-called farmer's protest will now die down, as it was meant to attract global journofare when boris johnson came visiting on jan 26th (exactly like CAA riots were for the benefit of trump's visit and entourage).
the global left (funded by china) is feeling its oats. this means continued rioting in india at the drop of a hat, and the end of the indo-pacific thrust.
this means that once again, we're on our own. remember biden was the guy whose amendment in 1992 denied india cryogenic engines from russia. yes, from russia. you think he, obama, and hillary are going to be nice to us? fat chance.
