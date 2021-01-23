china's south china sea arrogance: biden, xi says hello.

i wrote this in malayalam about china's arrogant and unceasing efforts to turn the south china sea into its private lake, on friday.
https://keralakaumudi.com/news/news.php?id=477081&u=south-china-sea
on saturday, china declared the intent to use military force by authorizing their coast guard to fire on ships in the south china sea.
hi, POTUS biden. yes, please continue the obama-era appeasement. here's my substack + podcast on why pompeo left a clear warning against weak-kneed weasel-wording.
No comments:
Post a Comment