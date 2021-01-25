The Unmourned Continuing Genocides in the Indian SubContinent: Manushi seminar 27 Jan

Dear Manushi Friends,
Seventy six years ago, the UN declared January 27 as the International Holocaust Remembrance Day to mark the Jewish Genocide of 1940s.
But none has mourned the countless holocausts in the Indic universe even though the process continues unabated till date.
Even those of us whose ancestors survived repeated genocides and forced conversions at the hands of barbaric invaders have been forced to erase their memory.
We are making a small beginning with a webinar on the 76th International Holocaust Day to take stock of the 1000 year old history and legacy of genocides that left Hindustan, that is Bharat, a deeply wounded civilization.
The theme of the seminar is:
The Unmourned Continuing Genocides in the Indian SubContinent
YouTube Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bP2T68kwnaQ
Please spread the word and join with friends and family.
Seventy six years ago, the UN declared January 27 as the International Holocaust Remembrance Day to mark the Jewish Genocide of 1940s.
But none has mourned the countless holocausts in the Indic universe even though the process continues unabated till date.
Even those of us whose ancestors survived repeated genocides and forced conversions at the hands of barbaric invaders have been forced to erase their memory.
We are making a small beginning with a webinar on the 76th International Holocaust Day to take stock of the 1000 year old history and legacy of genocides that left Hindustan, that is Bharat, a deeply wounded civilization.
The theme of the seminar is:
The Unmourned Continuing Genocides in the Indian SubContinent
YouTube Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bP2T68kwnaQ
Please spread the word and join with friends and family.
No comments:
Post a Comment