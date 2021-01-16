Saturday, January 16, 2021

who in india has such a high opinion of brit products incl vaccines?

h/t @jmohanmalik according to the first study, done by brits, globally indians are most in awe of brit med tech. i find this hard to believe. 


the second report h/t @amitsurg shows that some indians on the ground prefer local covaxin to brit covishield. 




