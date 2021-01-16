who in india has such a high opinion of brit products incl vaccines?

h/t @jmohanmalik according to the first study, done by brits, globally indians are most in awe of brit med tech. i find this hard to believe.
https://yougov.co.uk/topics/health/articles-reports/2021/01/15/how-much-difference-does-it-make-people-where-covi?utm_source=twitter&utm_medium=website_article&utm_campaign=vaccine_origin_perceptions
the second report h/t @amitsurg shows that some indians on the ground prefer local covaxin to brit covishield.
https://www.newindianexpress.com/cities/chennai/2021/jan/16/covaxin-preferred-over-covishield-by-vaccine-recipients-at-chennais-rajiv-gandhi-hospital-2250944.html
No comments:
Post a Comment